Watch “Rick and Morty” Recreate, Word For Word, The Most Bizarre Court Transcript Ever

WHO: The team behind Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty.

WHY WE CARE: In the world of Rick and Morty, the universe exists in an atheistic vacuum of chance and randomness. Perhaps nothing could be more random, though, than this animated video in which the show’s principals reenact a particularly vulgar day in court from earlier this summer.

During the trial, defendant Denver Fenton Allen asks for a different public defender, a simple request which somehow breaks down into over the top exchanges with Judge Bryant Durham Jr. The apex of these heated exchanges is either when the murder defendant threatens to murder the judge’s family or when the judge challenges him to masturbate right there in the courtroom. Either way, it’s all very circus-like and out of control. While not the most likely candidate for recreation by the Rick and Morty team, the proceedings sound even more outlandish with the show’s signature stutter’s and occasional accidental laughter.

Let’s all be glad that in a multiverse of infinite possibilities, we live in the universe with this video.