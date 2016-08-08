In Defense Of The Gun Emoji

Last week, Apple made a small but significant update to the emoji set used in upcoming iOS 10 and macOS Sierra software updates. The company changed the handgun emoji , first added to the Unicode Standard in 2010, to a plastic squirt gun. Although yet to be confirmed by Apple itself, the change was seemingly made in response to a year-long campaign by gun control nonprofit New Yorkers Against Gun Violence (NYAGV) to get Apple to remove the gun emoji and “take a stand for stricter gun accessibility in America.”

It was an odd move. Because of the way emoji works– each emoji is essentially a sticker that an operating system slaps on top of an otherwise unreadable UTF-16 character code–changing the pistol emoji to a water gun emoji retroactively censors the ideas of millions of people, many of whom–ironically–were using the pistol emoji to take a stand against serious social issues like relaxed gun control and police shootings. If Apple is serious about influencing the debate around gun control, there are smarter ways to effect change. Here’s why.

First things first. Emoji aren’t just an arbitrary collection of cartoon stickers on your smartphone. They reflect an industry standard, set by a group called the Unicode Consortium. This group defines what UTF-16 character code is assigned to which emoji. Because emoji are applied on a software platform level, every software maker’s emoji look a bit different from each other. Even so, it’s important for the meaning of an emoji to be the same across operating systems, so that a heart symbol sent from an iPhone doesn’t display like a swastika on an Android phone. That’s why the Unicode Standard suggests, in general terms, what every emoji should convey. Companies like Apple that join the Unicode Consortium therefore agree to not change the meaning of an emoji upon a whim: For emoji to work universally across both operating systems and language barriers, it’s important that their designs adhere to what’s laid out in the Standard.

So when we discuss Apple changing the design of the pistol emoji, we first need to ask ourselves what the Unicode Standard says it should look like. Is a water pistol a valid interpretation of the Consortium’s guidance on what a pistol emoji should look like?

According to the Unicode Standard, the document that defines what an emoji should look like across all software and devices, the pistol emoji is meant to be a handgun or a revolver–specifically, one that can be used as a weapon, not a toy. Emojipedia, a resource put together by Unicode Emoji Subcommittee member Jeremy Burge, meanwhile, describes the emoji as a “a gun emoji, more precisely a pistol. A weapon that has potential to cause great harm. This type of firearm is commonly held by police officers.” (Emphasis added).

The pistol emoji is often used in that context by Black Lives Matter supporters and others protesting police shootings, and–yes–on both sides of the gun control debate. (You can see a real-time tracker of all the tweets using the pistol emoji here.)

With the release of iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, Apple will essentially retcon the meaning of any tweet, every email, every Facebook status update that has ever used the pistol emoji on hundreds of millions of devices. Where the pistol emoji was once a symbol of death, murder, and oppression, it will be turned into something silly and frivolous, a child’s plaything that could never harm anyone. Consider, for example, this string of symbols: