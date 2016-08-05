Christopher Nolan’s First Trailer For “Dunkirk” Prepares You For War

WHO: Warners Bros., Christopher Nolan

WHY WE CARE: In his last two non-Batman cinematic forays, Nolan sucked viewers into a dreamworld and shot them into outer space. Now with Dunkirk, he has grounded himself firmly in earthbound reality with what looks to be a harrowing war film set during the Dunkirk evacuation of 1940.

The film stars Nolan regulars like Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, while welcoming Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance into the fold. The plot hasn’t been fully detailed yet, but this evacuation took place after large numbers of Belgian, British, and French troops were cut off and surrounded by the German army during the Battle of France. What’s most effective about the trailer is although casualties are briefly shown, viewers never see the threat itself, beyond the fear on soldiers’ faces. The way the scenes are shot, though, it’s hard not to feel that fear yourself just by watching.