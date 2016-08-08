The Avocado Time Machine Keeps Guacamole Green

The second biggest challenge most of us face in our lives, after folding a fitted sheet , is keeping our guacamole green. Thankfully, the Australians have come up with a solution that is “set to revolutionize the global avocado market.” The new technology even has a suitably futuristic-sounding name: Natavo Zero.

Natavo Zero promises to halt browning for up to 10 days, even after the avocado is cut or pulped. The process only requires that the resulting product is refrigerated so it doesn’t spoil.

\

As you may have guessed, this isn’t a technique for home use, nor does it protect the avocados that you and I might buy from the supermarket. Instead, it’s aimed at the processed-food industry, allowing manufacturers of foods like guacamole to make it without adding extra preservatives or additives like green food dye.

It works by using steam to create pressure fluctuations that switch off the enzymes responsible for browning. You feed up to 4,000 avocados per hour into the maw of the gleaming behemoth named the Avocado Time Machine, and they come out green. And then they stay green, whether you opted to process them into slices, dices, or mush.

It’s a great way to avoid waste and to do it without destroying the healthful properties of the fresh, fleshy fruit, either by cooking it or by drenching it in additives.

And for home use? Come on. You can’t manage to finish one little avocado at a time?