When Bots Attack: Behind The Scenes Of The World’s First All-Machine Hacking Contest

In a massive conference room at a hacker conference inside a hotel with a giant Eiffel Tower on top, celebrity astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi is taking on an unusual gig: hosting a real-time cybersecurity contest where automated bots compete instead of humans. The room is packed with thousands of onlookers because DARPA–the Pentagon’s highly secretive Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency–wants private industry to develop autonomous cybersecurity tools to do things humans can’t or won’t. At the DARPA Cyber Grand Challenge , millions of dollars in prize money is being given away to contestants who range from wonky university researchers to employees of some of the world’s biggest defense contractors.

The goal of the Cyber Grand Challenge–the latest in a series of future tech competitions held by DARPA over the years–is to create what they call “Cyber Reasoning Systems” that automatically identify software flaws, detect security holes in real time, and automatically fix issues without human oversight. Rather than being designed to replace human cybersecurity experts, these systems are designed to assist them by taking on challenges they haven’t noticed yet, or that are so well hidden human eyes wouldn’t notice them.

At a pre-event press conference, DARPA director of strategic communications Rick Weiss explained that “We want to follow in the tradition of reasoning machines like Deep Blue or Watson to make machines that can compete in adversarial contests of mind and can someday compete in computer security contests.”

On-site at the event’s venue outside the DEFCON hacker convention at the Paris Casino in Las Vegas, I spoke with DARPA information innovation deputy director Brian Pierce. Pierce repeatedly mentioned DARPA’s groundbreaking work in self-driving car research and the role of a previous DARPA challenge in spurring private-sector investment in autonomous vehicles; the clear implication is that DARPA hopes the same thing will take place for autonomous cybersecurity systems.

According to Pierce, “Our motivation is that computers operate on short, fast timelines. They do billions or more operations per second. Human response time is under half a second if you’re incredibly good at what you do–for instance, in Major League Baseball–but that’s still slower than the machine. We see a partnership of the human analyst and the machine.”

Seven teams participated in Thursday’s finals out of nearly 100 that initially applied. These ranged from CSDS, a two-person team affiliated with the University of Idaho, to a student collective from the University of California-Santa Barbara called Shellphish, to Deepred, a team of security engineers from defense giant Raytheon.

These teams competed for a $2 million grand prize and a $1 million runner-up prize in a special public forum consisting of 15 supercomputers on a giant stage masking a massive water-cooling system hidden below. The stage was airgapped to prevent hacking, and the teams didn’t “participate” in real time. All in all, there was $3.75 million in prize money and even color commentators on stage calling the competition play-by-play.