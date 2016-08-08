Overbooked? Here’s The Right Way To Back Out Of Commitments

A colleague at a funding agency had asked for my help with evaluating proposals. There’d be a remote meeting I’d need to sit in on. The day and time sounded fine, so I added it to my calendar. But as the date inched closer, I started to sweat. I didn’t have the time I thought I did–and I’d need to back out. Which, ultimately, I did. I felt pretty bad about it, though, and I don’t think my colleague was too pleased, either.

This type of situation is so common that I realize it doesn’t make for an especially interesting anecdote. But the messy, uncomfortable resolutions these scenarios often lead to don’t need to be so messy or uncomfortable. Here’s how to back out of a commitment in a way that minimizes the damage on all sides.

It helps to understand first why so many of us overcommit to things time and time again. There’s quite a bit of research suggesting that we think about future events more abstractly than we do about present ones. That makes intuitive sense. But it isn’t just expanses of time–temporal distance–to which our minds give that treatment. We tend to think abstractly about things we perceive to be distant from us by virtually every measure–socially, geographically, you name it.

As the date approaches, the abstraction dissipates. Details, hindrances, and expectations crowd in, making you a better forecaster.

So when you make a commitment for the future, you’re not wired to think through all the details that may get in the way of your ability to fulfill it, or at least not as well as you’re able to for nearer-term obligations. As the date approaches, the abstraction dissipates. Details, hindrances, and expectations crowd in, making you a better forecaster. You think about the situation more specifically, and all the other bits of knowledge and information you weren’t able to consider initially begin to assert themselves.

Backing out of commitments sends a message about how much and whether others can trust us. Think about why someone’s asked your participation in the first place. Much of the time, we’re invited to join in by people who have significant responsibilities of their own–which they often need to delegate to others. And they prefer to delegate that work to people they’re confident can ease their burden by doing what they commit to do and doing it well.

When you back out of a commitment, you undermine the confidence of the person who’s come to you for help–sending the implicit message that, as the saying goes, if you want anything done right, you’ve just got to do it yourself.

Is that a good thing or a bad thing, and for whom? It all depends. If the people who delegate some of their tasks to you are those whose attention you’d like to attract, you should obviously minimize the number of times you send them the message not to trust you. Of course, if people are trying to delegate work to you that they really should do themselves, you shouldn’t agree to do it in the first place. But in that case, there’s certainly less risk (to you, anyway) in backing out.