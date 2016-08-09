For Radical Sourcing Transparency, This Manufacturer Is Live-Streaming Its Workshop

When a startup design company from Buenos Aires launched a Kickstarter campaign, they decided to test a new experiment in transparency: Through a live stream, anyone who backs the campaign can watch their bookshelf or coat rack being made in real time.

“I think the live stream is the starting point of true transparency,” says Mariquel Waingarten, co-founder of Sudacas, the startup. Waingarten was struck by how brands with a social impact often sounded the same, telling similar stories about how they farmed their ingredients or how they treat workers.

“It sort of became hard to believe everybody, and uninteresting to read a story or watch a video about a product like that,” she says. “Even ketchup has a story now. So when we talked about this, we were saying, we don’t want to tell you a story, we want you to live a story. You make your own assumptions.”

The live stream shows a view of a dusty workshop, in a quiet, working-class neighborhood. Designer and carpenter Alejandro Sticotti and 15 craftsmen finish the pieces by hand, using local wood and Japanese joinery techniques. “This is slow furniture,” says Sticotti.

The project includes two pieces, a modular bookshelf that can be reconfigured to fit in different spaces and a beautiful coat rack that assembles without screws or nails. Both are made from wood from sustainably managed forests in Argentina. Unlike typical flat-packed furniture, the pieces are meant to be kept as heirlooms.

They’re also made in small batches, limited by the supply of wood that can be sustainably harvested and by the small size of the workshop. “It started with Alejandro saying this is my workshop, this is how much I can produce,” says Waingarten. “And then it became more of a statement to the world about the kind of business we want to be. It’s a business that can live integrated with the environment, and with respect to the environment.”

“There are also a limited number of things you can produce while maintaining the same quality, and I don’t want to negotiate on quality,” says Sticotti.