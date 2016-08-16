Apple Is Doomed And 7 Other Myths About The Company

Why do we talk about Apple so much? Why do we love it or hate it, or sometimes both?

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Tim Cook Lacks The Right Stuff People often suggest that Apple CEO Tim Cook lacks that mysterious Jobsian quality that will take Apple to the next level of innovation, relevancy, wealth, etc. In his recent Fast Company feature “Playing The Long Game Inside Tim Cook’s Apple,” Rick Tetzeli points out that in the five years under Cook, Apple’s revenue has tripled, its workforce has doubled, and its global reach has expanded significantly (think China, India). “He will never be as flashy as Jobs, but he may just be the perfect CEO for the behemoth Apple has become,” Tetzeli writes of Cook. You could argue that success is only the result of very good execution around products that already existed when Cook took over. But even that flavor of argument smells funny. The first wholly new product released during the Tim Cook era, the Apple Watch, is still in its first generation and actually sold more in its first year than the iPhone did in its initial 12 months. The Watch could end up being a blockbuster, especially as Apple adds more health and fitness capabilities. Steve Jobs welcomes attendees to WWDC 2007. [Photo: Flickr user Ben Stanfield Every Little Thing He Did Was Magic Steve Jobs was indeed a visionary product maker, but not everything he touched turned to gold. Jobs had as many product fails as successes (it’s just that his successes were monsters). Remember the circular mouse that came with the first iMac in 1997? Or 2001’s PowerMac G4 “Cube” that Apple discontinued after one year? Or the iTunes social recommendation network Ping? There are others. Apple Must Maintain A Very Limited Product Lineup When Steve Jobs returned to Apple, he cut 70% of the products that Apple was working on. No more printers. No more Newton PDA. He laid off 3,000 people. Jobs famously drew a matrix with four quadrants: “Pro,” “Consumer,” “Desktop,” and “Laptop.” In his book Steve Jobs, Walter Isaacson gives Jobs credit for saving Apple by refocusing the company on those product areas. That’s probably true. But the belief that Apple had to have a shockingly limited product lineup to succeed has held on. And in the age of radical consumer choice it’s not nearly so true as it used to be. Apple now sells several flavors of desktops, laptops, tablets, and phones. It sells the Apple TV streaming device. It’s added the Watch, which comes in two sizes and with seemingly endless band and watch material combinations. And there’s a good chance the company will release some sort of augmented reality device, as well as an electric car, in the future.

advertisement

Still, Apple’s product line is pretty limited when compared to rivals like Samsung. “We still have, for our size, an extremely focused product line,” Cook said in his recent interview with the Washington Post. “You can literally put every product we make on this table. That really is an indication of how focused it is,” he said. “I think that’s a good thing. Regardless of who you are, there’s only so many things that you can do at a very high-quality and deep, deep level—personally and in business. And so we’re not going to change that. That’s core to our model and way of thinking.” iOS 10. [Photo: courtesy of Apple] Apple Is “Behind” On Technology Tetzeli points out that during its 40-year history, Apple has been seen as a laggard in music, video, the Internet, telephony, wireless, content creation, networking, semiconductors, software applications, touch screens, gesture controls, materials, messaging, news aggregation, social media, voice recognition, and mapping. It should be well known by now that Apple’s forte has never been rushing in on new technologies and being the first to introduce them to consumers. Apple hangs back. It studies new technologies carefully, and analyzes consumers’ readiness to embrace the technologies even more carefully. When new technologies work well and are ready for mainstream acceptance, Apple integrates them with beautiful hardware and software design. Case in point today is virtual reality. Apple is likely waiting to see if there’s really going to be a mainstream demand for it. And I’d imagine that people like Jony Ive have a decided distaste for the current, clunky headset form factor the technology has taken. Once people understand what VR is and what the carrot is, and once it can be presented as a sleek product with attractive design, Apple might jump into the game. I’d say we’re at least 18 months away from that. Apple Can’t Keep Its High Prices And Margins Well, for the most part, it has. The company released a $399 smartphone, but its big sellers remain top-of-the-line phones like the iPhone 6s that sell for as much as $950 (iPhone 6s Plus 128GB version) with a profit margin of more than 40%.

advertisement