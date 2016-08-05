Here’s How Rio’s Olympic Venues Actually Turned Out

With a price tag that’s already set records by being $1.6 billion over-budget, mass outbreaks of the Zika virus, and water-sport venues that are allegedly teeming with human excrement, the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are already looking like the biggest planning disaster in IOC history–and this, just two years after Sochi.

But it’s not all bad. As part of the $12 billion budget attached to the Olympic Games, Rio has built 11 new sports facilities, ranging from a whitewater water park and a bitchin’ BMX stadium to a massive new tennis center and a trio of multi-use sports arenas. And unlike past Olympic games, most of these structures will be permanently integrated into Rio’s urban fabric, giving Brazilian athletes, students, and the general public places to swim and play for years to come.

Ahead of today’s torch-lighting ceremony, here are the 11 new stadiums, parks, and venues you’ll be getting to know over the course of this year’s Summer Olympic and Paralympic games.

The Carioca Arenas

Located in Rio’s Barra de Tijuca district, just southeast of the City Center, the Carioca Arenas were designed by the Arqhos Consultoria e Projetos. They’re fairly typical general-use arenas: the first arena seats 16,000 people and will host the Olympic basketball games, as well as the Paralympics wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby matches. With 10,000 seats, Arena 2 will host the Olympic Wrestling and Judo matches, as well as Paralympics boccia, a bocce-like sport. The third arena can also seat 10,000, and will host fencing and taekwondo tournaments during the Olympics, as well as judo in the Paralympics. All of the Carioca Arenas are pretty by-the-numbers affairs–which is perhaps why they’ve avoided issues during construction. After the Olympics, Rio intends to turn the Carioca Arenas into permanent training centers for various sports.

Olympics Aquatics Stadium

One of Rio 2016’s temporary structures, the Olympics Aquatic Stadium, will host the swimming and water polo events in both this year’s Olympics and Paralympics games. The IOC boasts that the building is a “model of sustainability,” featuring a natural ventilation system to keep the building cool with a minimum of air conditioning.

The outside of the building will be wrapped in 66 painted panels, from Brazilian artist Adriana Varejão, which are anti-UV treated to further keep the temperature inside the building down. It features two pools, and thanks to a special filtration system, the water will reportedly require up to 25% less chemical treatment to keep clean over the course of the games than similar pools. Built for a price of $38 million, the venue will be dismantled after the games and the material will be used to help construct two public swimming pools elsewhere in Rio: one with a capacity for 6,000 swimmers, and the other with a 3,000-person capacity.

Olympic BMX Center

Designed by Vigliecca & Associados with consulting from Elite Trax, the Olympic BMX Centre is one of the simpler new venues at Rio 2016: little more than a set of bleachers with 7,500 seats, as well as a 400 meter-long rolling dirt bike track with a succession of big jumps and sharp terms straight out of Rad. After the Olympics, the BMX Centre will be maintained for public use.