A Look At The Olympics . . . From Outer Space

For the last four years, Brazil has been getting itself in shipshape for the Olympics. And tonight, the big event unfolds with the pomp and circumstance of the opening ceremony. But over the next two weeks, we’ll get a glimpse of all the locations in Rio de Janeiro that have been transformed.
DigitalGlobe, a company that takes high-resolution photographs of Earth, offers us some insight into what these spaces look like from outer space. The satellites that took these images are approximately 600 km away from our planet. These images show the work that has taken place to prepare two locations–Whitewater Stadium and the Corinthians Arena–for this year’s Games.