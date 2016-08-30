How Brexit May Lead To Collapse Of U.K.’s Domestic Fruit And Veg Industry

If the U.K. leaves the European Union as it has voted to do, it could mean the end of domestically grown fruit and veg, leaving the island nation to import its fresh produce. Most fruit, vegetables and salad is picked by immigrant workers, and if the U.K. does indeed cut itself off from the rest of the world, then the supply of pickers will dry up.

The Brexit vote came down to two things. Many people used it as a protest against both the perceived lack of democratic process in the EU itself. Others, either already-racist, or scared into xenophobia by politicians exploiting the effects of a terrible economy on working people, voted against immigration.

This is particularly ironic in Britain, a country whose empire once ruled much of the world, and where the national dish is chicken tikka masala (or perhaps Chinese stir fry).

According to the Guardian, 90% of domestic fruit and vegetables is “picked, graded and packed by 60,000 to 70,000 workers from overseas, mostly from eastern Europe.” The Leave vote was often strongest in the places where these people work. But with immigrants no longer allowed into the country, there will be nobody left to bring in the harvest.

Normally statements like this from large food production companies would be seen as self-serving propaganda, scare-mongering for political gain. But in this case, the threat may be real. After all, the fruit and veg industry employs immigrant workers because locals don’t want the work.

“If we don’t have freedom of movement and they don’t replace it with a permit scheme then the industry will just close down” John Shropshire, chairman of salad and vegetable producer G’s, told the Guardian. “No British person wants a seasonal job working in the fields. They want permanent jobs or jobs that are not quite as taxing physically.”

The idea that foreigners are “coming over here and taking our jobs” is plainly ridiculous, as no Brit would do those jobs. The U.S. may face the same problem, if the anti-immigrant sentiment currently being stirred up by Trump gets any traction. According to the National Agricultural Workers Survey, around three-quarters farm workers in the U.S. are “foreign-born and crossed a border to get here.”