Spotify’s Release Radar Is Like Discover Weekly For New Music–And Just As Good

Like it or not, the Internet is the new record store. As brick-and-mortar landmarks like New York’s Other Music and Rebel Rebel shutter their doors , we’re left to roam cavernous, digital aisles with seemingly unlimited selections. Sure, we’re guided by algorithms, hip curators, and our own friends, but it still feels overwhelming, especially with new releases pouring out every week. Who can keep up?

Spotify has a new answer. Release Radar is an automated, personalized playlist that handpicks tracks from new releases every Friday and compiles them based on your listening history and some other machine smarts. Think of it like Discover Weekly–Spotify’s wildly popular personalized playlist, with more listeners than Apple Music or Tidal–but focused solely on music that is brand new.

“Spotify is trying to solve music-related problems one at a time,” says Edward Newett, an engineering manager at Spotify who focuses on music recommendation tech. “We learned a lot from Discover Weekly over the last year. We took a lot of what made it so successful to heart for this next product.”

Like Discover Weekly, Release Radar uses logic about your listening history and taps the machine intelligence of the Echo Nest–the music data powerhouse Spotify acquired in 2014–to algorithmically curate a list of songs for you. At the heart of the algorithm is an understanding of the artists you follow and listen to frequently on Spotify, blended with large-scale data science about genres, tastes, and the complex connections between millions of artists and songs.

But there’s one crucial difference: Discover Weekly relies on the collective behavior of people who actively make playlists and learns to associate songs with one another based on those track-by-track human decisions. Since Release Radar is focused on music that hasn’t existed before now, that information about playlist-building is of limited use. To make up for this blind spot, the science behind Release Radar makes greater use of acoustic analysis. This is a huge part of what The Echo Nest has done since its founding by MIT acoustics and data wizards back in 2005.

But in recent years, machines have gotten much better at hearing and understanding audio than they were back then. In this case, one of the things the machines are doing is analyzing the audio of new tracks to help determine if they jibe with the taste of a given user. This is especially helpful when the system is trying to select individual songs from an entire album that few people have heard before. It also, Newett tells me, helps the system discern between artists who may happen to have the same name, but very different sounds.

So is Release Radar any good? In a word, yup. If you’ve tried and enjoyed Discover Weekly, you’ll likely get similar mileage out of Release Radar, insofar as you’re interested in finding brand-new music. The mark will inevitably be missed by a few tracks (and just like life itself, your overall satisfaction will probably vary week to week). But for the most part, the system does a very effective job of finding new songs by artists you already listen to or are likely to enjoy.