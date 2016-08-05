A Flat Screen No More: Envelop For Windows Brings VR To Your Desktop

When you think of virtual reality, chances are something entertainment-oriented pops into your mind, like watching a movie or playing a video game. But there’s a company that wants to bring VR to a place you might not expect it: your office.

At a virtual reality conference in Los Angeles today, Envelop VR launched Envelop for Windows, new software that allows you to take your entire desktop into a virtual world. It’s an infinite desktop of sorts, with infinite possibilities. The software is in public beta starting today, and is available for Windows PCs via Envelop’s website.

“Envelop for Windows is our first idea of what immersive computing might look like,” says Bob Berry, CEO and cofounder of Envelop. “We have a vision of where it’s going, but we need to get there incrementally. We can’t just go off and build cyberspace or build the metaverse from the ground up. I think we need to have a way to use our computer in VR and AR, and Envelop for Windows right now is the best way to do that.”

With Envelop for Windows, you can see and move whatever you’re working on in a 360-degree space.

If you already have your computer setup for VR, then getting started with Envelop is as simple as downloading the company’s software and strapping on a VR headset. Using it requires an HTC Vive of Oculus Rift (sorry, Gear VR owners), and a webcam. The webcam is pointed at your computer keyboard, and that video feed is brought into the VR experience. So you can type on your actual physical keyboard and see it in the virtual space.

Once you’re inside, you’re surrounded by the windows on your computer screen. Imagine having all your Chrome windows on your left, Slack window on your right, and the project you’re working on right in front of you. Windows can be placed anywhere in the 360-degree sphere, resized, and moved closer or further away. So I might have the photos I’m editing in a window front and center, but in the distance, I might have a tiny window streaming the Netflix show I’ve been binge-watching or a webcam feed of my sleeping baby.

And it’s not just a giant monitor. The tech can add VR elements to other everyday activities you perform from your desktop—like shopping or working on spreadsheets. When I tried out the software last week at Google’s San Francisco office (Google Ventures is one of Envelop’s investors), I got to wander around a virtual Cadillac showroom that Envelop had built.

After I entered the site, I could see a full-sized car sitting beside me. I clicked on the virtual wall in front of me to see interior options and was transported to the driver’s seat of the vehicle , where I could see everything right in front of me, just as if I’d hopped inside an actual car. When I rolled my chair back, I moved into the back seat and got another view.