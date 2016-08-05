The Best Apps For The Olympics In Rio

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro are almost here. As one of the world’s great sporting events begins, television is preparing for a top-to-bottom Olympics blitz. Here in the United States, NBC is advertising Olympics coverage nearly every third minute, and other broadcasters are doing the same in their respective countries.

But we’re in a modern, wired world. The question remains: What’s the best way to keep track of the Olympics on your smartphone or tablet?

Unfortunately, the “official” apps for the Olympics aren’t the best. The International Olympic Committee’s The Olympics – Official App is plagued by poor reviews in both its Android and iOS editions, and the Rio 2016 app, while easier to use, has usability issues that might turn off most casual users. In order to find out about the latest goings-on at the Olympics, it’s best to turn to third-party apps.

The good news? Appmakers have come up with some amazing products for 2016.

BBC Sport

The BBC, which is broadcasting the Olympics in the U.K., has had a top-notch sports app out for quite some time. Well designed and with a great interface, users might enjoy the “My Sport” feature: It’s easy to customize BBC Sport to send push notifications on results and news from your favorite Olympic competitions. However, some reviewers complain that the app’s default settings are too push notification-happy.

(iOS, Android)