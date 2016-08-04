4 Ways To Make Your Employees Love Training

From teaching employees the basics of your technology infrastructure to helping them develop new insight and skill sets, training is a necessity in many companies. And while stand-and-deliver instructors in classroom settings make up 46% of training hours, according to a 2015 report by Training magazine, managers are increasingly adopting new formats and methods of training to both improve employee satisfaction and increase effectiveness.

“What is changing, but albeit much too slowly, is thinking much more about the whole learning ecosystem and what has to happen before people go to training, what has to happen after training,” says Roy V.H. Pollock, PhD, chief learning officer at corporate training firm The 6Ds Company and author of The Six Disciplines of Breakthrough Learning: How to Turn Training and Development into Business Results.

As more companies seek to create blended training approaches that employees love and also deliver return on investment, they’re focusing on four areas.

Technology’s use in corporate training was up in 2015, the Training report found. Forward-thinking companies are looking at what needs to be learned, focusing in on those skills or concepts, and then using tailored content in a variety of formats, depending on what will most effectively help the person learn, says Leslie D. Ciborowski, founder and CEO of TrainSmart, Inc.

Training formats may include video modules, podcasts, online simulators, games, print materials and books, and in-person training. The key is to not approach training with a one-delivery-system-fits-all mind-set, she says.

If busy employees feel like they’re not learning anything, or that they’re wasting their time, they’re not going to be happy, Pollock says. Learning and development leaders have responded by creating short online modules–microlearning–that are focused on particular skills. Give employees access to such modules through an online interface that allows them to access training when they want it, he suggests. In addition, for appropriate topics, such short, focused modules help employees avoid cognitive overload, which can decrease training effectiveness and employee satisfaction.

“When you learn something new, there’s a process that needs to take place to connect it up in your brain, and that process is easily overwhelmed. Most corporate learning contains more content than any human being can process,” he says. “These long chunks of really information-dense training overload the ability to process it.” Some training still requires more than a brief module, of course, but he says microlearning can be an effective way to train employees in basic skills.