For Samsung And Microsoft, The Pen Is Mightiest As A Business Tool

Many of the latest trends in computing interaction have been ripped straight from the pages of science fiction. Our devices are offering voice-driven conversations with agents that ask follow-ups and gestures that allow us to manipulate mixed-reality objects without having to touch a surface. However, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 and the release of Windows 10 Anniversary Edition have again brought to the fore an input method that has little association with Captain Kirk or Minority Report hero John Anderton–the pen.

Stylus-based interfaces were among the earliest ways to control smartphones and, even earlier, handhelds such as the PalmPilot and Apple Newton. Twenty years later, we’re experiencing a “pennaisance.” The tiny disposable plastic sticks of yesteryear have given way to more sophisticated and expensive pressure-sensitive, erasure-capable, button-equipped instruments that need to draw power (proximally in the case of Samsung’s S Pen).

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 [Photo: courtesy of Samsung]

While the digital pen’s functionality and responsiveness has improved dramatically, it hasn’t been able to catch up to touch as a primary interface. Despite a smattering of control options that Microsoft and Samsung offer once the instrument is in hand, the pen has settled into a range of use cases that fall primarily into three inkwells:

Forms. When it comes to the trade-offs between fingertip-oriented interfaces and mouse-driven ones, pens are the great input-precision equalizer. They facilitate quick selection of smaller interface options, but also let you sign your name via services such as DocuSign.

Notes. Much as with dictation and on-screen glass keyboards, the pen isn’t a great alternative to physical QWERTY for authoring long tomes and reports, but it’s useful for jotting down quick thoughts and messages, particularly if those include ad hoc diagrams or highlights. In contrast, the cold, constrained movements of keyboard and mouse often prove awkward and the finger too imprecise.

Art. When it launched the original Galaxy Note, Samsung hired caricature artists to draw attendees at CES. Since then, and particularly on larger tablets such as the Surface Pro and iPad, creating tools that accommodate creative and commercial artists has become a prime focus for Apple (with the iPad Pro and its Pencil) and Microsoft.

[Photo: courtesy of Samsung]

Of the above applications, note-taking may have the broadest appeal as a purchase motivator. To that end, both Samsung and Microsoft have optimized their devices to allow quick pen-based entry without having to wake a device out of slumber and manually launch an app, highlighting other technologies in the process. For Microsoft, its OneNote app serves as a link in the process. For Samsung, the Galaxy Note S7 even allows a scrawl to serve as the image on the smartphone’s always-on display.