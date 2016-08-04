Why Nike’s Olympic Strategy Is To Make Every Athlete Feel “Unlimited”

In its newest ad, Nike gets a little overwhelmed by the response to its new slogan “Unlimited,” and the lengths to which people are taking its own enthusiastic encouragement. But it really should come as no surprise to a brand that’s long been making commercials whose sole purpose is to light a fire under our collective butt, and get us all on our feet. Is it any wonder after more than two decades we now actually believe them?

“Unlimited You” is the second ad in the overall campaign, following last week’s pep talk to baby superstars, but it’s the anthem spot for the brand’s Olympic efforts. And this year those efforts go far beyond a commercial tagline to include an Unlimited product color scheme, IRL events, and integration with its digital tools like Nike Plus, Nike Running Club, and Nike Training Club.

Nike’s chief marketing officer, Greg Hoffman, who stepped into the role in April after years a leading marketer and designer at the brand–says the goal of this new campaign is to remind athletes that their biggest obstacle is often their own perception of what’s possible.

“Our goal really here is to take athletes of all types, ages, skill levels, on a journey to reach their full potential,” says Hoffman, who was named to Fast Company‘s Most Creative People in Business in 2015. “At its essence, the Unlimited campaign is about inspiring and motivating athletes to break through their limits. The idea that, as an athlete, it’s not about finding your limit, it’s about realizing that you have none. And I think with truly great athletes, the insight was that they get to the point of having an unlimited mindset. So for us, it’s to truly engage with athletes around the world during this summer of sport, and get them into that mindset too so they can reach their own full potential.”

The Nike Flyknit Elite, Nike Train Ultrafast Flyknit, Nike LunarEpic Flyknit, Nike Air Zoom KD9, Nike Free TR Focus Flyknit, and NikeCourt Air Zoom Ultrafly are available August 4. 2016 [Photo: courtesy of Nike]

Whether it’s harking back to when we were all babies, pulling off a clever body swap, or using an wise, comforting, and often funny voiceover, Nike has perfected the art of finding a way for us to relate to the gods of sport.

“For us, our goal is to always close the gap or distance between the elite and the everyday athlete,” says Hoffman. “Truly, within our stories that we tell, we want to make sure that consumers can see themselves in these stories, because if they do they will be motivated and inspired to go on and reach their own goals. At the core, that is our mission, to serve all athletes. It’s about creating this personal connection, not only between the Nike brand and consumers, but between the athletes we have relationships with, and our consumers.”

And it’s not just through storytelling. Hoffman says that connection is also made through giving people access to the training routines and equipment we see Olympians using.