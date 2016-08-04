Five Lessons Kids Can Teach You About Pitching Your Startup

If you can’t explain your business model to kids, then you’re not ready for prime time in front of investors. That’s the idea behind Pitch-a-Kid, a new Austin, Texas-based organization that puts kids in the judge’s seat as they analyze adult entrepreneurs’ pitches and choose the strongest pitch of the bunch.

Kids learn critical thinking and problem-solving skills, while local entrepreneurs get an unfiltered assessment of where their pitch falls short and what parts might be confusing. “Kids at the elementary school age are very honest and are comfortable asking questions about things they don’t understand,” says Mike Millard, who started Pitch-A-Kid earlier this year with his daughter Audrey, who’s currently in fourth grade. “For the entrepreneurs it really pushes them to use simple, straightforward, and understandable language.”

At Pitch-a-Kid’s second pitch session on July 30 at Austin’s Capital Factory, there were five judges and a judge coordinator ranging in age from fourth to twelfth grade. Millard’s daughter acted as an alternate judge and microphone runner.

Stakes weren’t that high for the six presenters because there is no cash prize for winning. However, each had only five minutes to present their plan before the judges started asking challenging questions including: How much money do you make? How do customers find you? How old were you when you started your business? and, Why do you do this? Presenters also had to field questions from the audience.

The judges awarded top honors to Zuby Onwuta’s pitch for Think & Zoom, which provides hands-free visual magnification for low vision sufferers. Onwuta at least partly attributes his win to storytelling. He opened with a personal story about his own struggles with macular degeneration, then demonstrated his product’s capabilities.

“With any pitch, the entrepreneur has to find a way to take the audience through the journey so the audience can easily relate with the idea or the problem that is being solved,” Onwuta says. “I told the story of when I was a high school student, so they could relate with my plight.”

In pitching UnaliWear, whose voice-controlled watch provides medication reminders, fall detection and emergency assistance, CEO Jean Anne Booth described how her aging mother inspired her to create an alternative to traditional medical alert gear. The kids instantly understand how the technology might benefit their grandparents or other relatives. “When entrepreneurs realize that you have to tell a short story, they do well with both kids and grownups,” Booth says.