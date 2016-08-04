A remarkable thing happened last week at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia: Bill Clinton chose to encapsulate Hillary’s public service career with one description: “She is the best darn changemaker I have ever known.”

News outlets around the world carried headlines about the speech, with some wondering, what is a changemaker?

For us at Ashoka–a network that has been dedicated to building an “Everyone A Changemaker” world for more than a decade–it’s an exciting moment to witness changemaking become part of our collective consciousness. And it’s even better when it prompts a debate about who might qualify as the most effective changemaker. But the moment comes with trepidation, too. It’s imperative that the term doesn’t become partisan. The complexity of societal challenges are too great for any one party to lay claim to an identity as uplifting as changemaker.

Changemakers are school children in Haiti creating new traffic safety systems, American truckers preventing human trafficking, and Nobel Peace Prize winners bringing banking to Bangladesh and fighting for child rights in India. They can come from anywhere in the world, they can come from any sector, and most importantly, they can have any political leaning.

So if we shouldn’t gauge a changemaker by their shade of blue or red, what qualities do they exhibit?

They use a deep-rooted sense of empathy for others, identify a specific problem or opportunity to tackle, and give themselves permission to do something about it. But it doesn’t stop there. Changemakers are relentless. Picture a child who wants to recycle plastic to protect local wildlife. By doing so, she has taken her first steps in changemaking. But when recycling becomes commonplace, she’ll graduate to the next major challenge in managing resources (a scenario that is already becoming true in some places).

Changemakers cannot just parachute into a community as an outsider who has come to save the day. They must be personally connected to the issue they want to solve. Take the example of Khalid al-Khudair, a social entrepreneur who focuses on creating jobs for women in Saudi Arabia. He is passionate about women’s empowerment in the Middle East not as a theoretical development professional from abroad, but as someone born and raised within Saudi Arabia, and having witnessed the struggle of his sisters search for employment firsthand.