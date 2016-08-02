advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Does Brainstorming Really Work?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

BRAINSTORM. It’s such an aggro word, isn’t it? We’re gonna STORM SOME BRAINS WITH IDEAS. Unfortunately, new research has found that brainstorming may be the ideating equivalent of a mild drizzle. So Co.Design writers Diana Budds and Mark Wilson brainstorm, err, discuss a few alternatives that might work better.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life