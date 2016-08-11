Good And Bad News For U.S. Entrepreneurship In 2016

After reaching its lowest point in 20 years in 2014, the rate of new entrepreneurs in the U.S. is rapidly increasing, thanks to both an economic recovery and the closing of gender and racial divides.

But in spite of the recent uptick, the country is nowhere close to new entrepreneurship levels achieved in previous generations, particularly in the ’70s and ’80s, according to the Kauffman Startup Activity Index.

The study, which draws on data from the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, as well as a survey of 500,000 Americans, found that there were 330 new entrepreneurs per 100,000 American adults in 2016, up from 280 in 2014. That represents an increase of 15%.

“We see this increase being driven in large part by a closing startup gender gap, by a very large increase on opportunity entrepreneurship, and–this is more of a change over time–growing racial diversity among U.S. new entrepreneurs,” says Arnobio Morelix, one of the study’s authors and the senior research analyst at the Kauffman Foundation.

Between 2014 and 2015, the rate of new female entrepreneurs grew from 220 in every 100,000 people surveyed to 260, according to the report. But in spite of the increase in new female entrepreneurs the rate remains below that of new male entrepreneurs, which reached 420 for every 100,000 surveyed in 2015.

The cohort of new entrepreneurs in 2016 is also more diverse than in previous years as a result of demographic shifts in the U.S. population, according to Morelix.

“We saw the rate of new entrepreneurs going up across every racial group, and this is not a year-over-year change, but slowly over time, in some ways revealing a new phase in American entrepreneurship,” he says. “When you compare it to 1996, only 23% of new entrepreneurs were from minority racial backgrounds. Right now the number is 40%, and it’s going up across every single racial group that we were able to track.” The number of white entrepreneurs fell to 60.7% from 77.1% in 1996.