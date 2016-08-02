Who’s New And Who’s Back For Christopher Guest’s Netflix Original “Mascots”

WHO: Guest returns with a variety of his regulars, and the teaser image shows off a bunch of them. Ed Begley Jr., who started working with Guest way back in the This Is Spinal Tap days, is back for his sixth collaboration with the mockumentarian. He’s joined by Chris O’Dowd–who fit in extremely well with Guest’s repertoire in his 2013 HBO series Family Tree–and Silicon Valley‘s Zach Woods, who’ll be debuting with the Guest crew for the first time here. Parker Posey, who first made her appearance in a Guest mockumentary in 1997’s Waiting for Guffman, returns as well, along with Jane Lynch (Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration). In addition to the Guest regulars in the cast, Jim Piddock is both an actor in the film and the cowriter.

WHY WE CARE: It’s been a decade since Guest last made a feature, and the 10 years since 2006’s For Your Consideration have seen a massive proliferation of the sort of comedy that Guest helped pioneer. Back then, the American version of The Office was a brand-new struggling NBC show with some guy from The Daily Show in the lead. Now, whether it’s true mockumentary or just a similar sense of humor, you can find his fingerprints in a lot of what’s out there. The teaser video for Mascots doesn’t showcase much–mostly, it sets up the high concept of competitive sports mascots–but the image is tantalizing. Zach Woods ought to fit in very well with what Guest does, and Sarah Baker, who shined in the “So Did the Fat Lady” episode of Louie, is an intriguing addition to the crew. The fact that almost his entire repertoire returns here (although Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, who are busy on Canada’s Schitt’s Creek, sit this one out) suggests that the balance of old and new should be struck well: Fred Willard, John Michael Higgins, Jennifer Coolidge, Bob Balaban, and Don Lake are all on board, in addition to the headliners like Posey and Lynch, so this should give us exactly what we show up for when we sit down for a Christopher Guest movie.