This Snack Brand Is Recruiting Coders To Battle The Impending Robot Apocalypse

WHO: Halfpops, Humanaut

WHY WE CARE: We’ve seen food and snack brands target men, women, children, athletes, moms, dads, and more, but rare is the demographic as oddly specific as this. Not only does this ad make a plea to the digitally inclined, but Halfpops has put some skin in the game, promising free snacks to the best coders who test their robot-fighting skills on the brand’s new site. The company is also promoting the campaign with what it says is the first-ever binary Twitter hashtag, #0110100001100001011011000110011001110000011011110111000001110011. So yeah, we’re safe now, right?