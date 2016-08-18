“War Dogs”: Why You Should (Or Shouldn’t) Quit Your Job To Hang Out With Gun Runners

Toronto whiz kid Stephen Chin pleased his immigrant parents when he graduated from Yale Law School and landed a prestigious job in Washington, D.C. There was just one problem: Chin didn’t really want to be a lawyer. He wanted to make movies. “Even though I worked for an exalted law firm with high-profile clients, creatively, it sucked,” he says. “My colleagues put their heads down and hoped they’d make partner someday. I guess I could have done that, but I decided to be more entrepreneurial.”

Chin proved his mettle as a self-starter when he quit the law firm, moved to Hollywood, and snuck into war-torn Iraq by dead of night in 2004, determined to acquire life rights to a couple of American impresarios in Baghdad he’d read about in a GQ magazine article. Surviving a drive through the so-called “Triangle of Death,” Chin secured his subjects’ cooperation and wrote I Rock Iraq. That script landed on the 2007 buzz-generating Black List and eventually morphed into War Dogs. Directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover) and starring stars Miles Teller and Jonah Hill, the story centers on a pair of dope-smoking Florida bros who made a fortune fresh out of high school by selling black market weapons to the U.S. military for use in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Chin learned to tell offbeat war stories out of necessity. After relocating to Los Angeles, he paid the bills as a contract-savvy film producer but made no headway in his dream job of writing screenplays. “The perception was, if you’re a lawyer you must be tight, closed-minded, and unable to freely associate creatively,” Chin says. “I couldn’t get a manager. I couldn’t get an agent.” And, when he tried to option the article about Americans in Baghdad, he says, “I couldn’t get anyone to take me seriously. I decided if I went to Iraq and got the life rights myself, I’d get a chance to write what I felt was an incredible story about what the occupation really looks like from a ground zero, boots-on-the-ground level.”

Chin’s vivid, eye-witness detail showcased in I Rock Iraq made a big impression on filmmaker Phillips, who was also looking to expand Guy Lawson’s “Arms and the Dudes” GQ article–about twenty-something gunrunners Efraim Diveroli and David Packouz–into a movie. “We had a meeting where I told Todd about being chased across the desert and how my smuggler spoke no English, except ‘petrol free.’ I thought that meant the government gives you free gasoline, but it actually meant there were so many bombed-out trucks and deserted gas stations on the road from Amman, Jordan, to Baghdad that he’d stop and siphon gas along the way. ‘Free’ meant ‘scavenged.'”

The capper, Chin says. “My driver disappeared to siphon gas and I started talking to these guys who turn out to be scouts for the insurgency. I even took their picture, like the dumbass tourist I was. I had no idea! And that’s the moment where Todd was like, ‘I’d be interested in having you think about how you’d tell this War Dogs story as a movie.”

Chin’s harrowing drive through the desert inspired one of War Dogs‘ central action sequences, but the writer faced a major creative challenge on the character front. The “War Dogs” themselves were not particularly sympathetic. “These guys defrauded the federal government,” Chin says. “They’re convicted felons, one of them went to prison, they did unethical things for purely pecuniary gain, and in some instances bragged about it. That was tricky.”

The solution? Chin says, “I took inspiration from the Goodfellas model. ‘I’m going to take you into a world you’ve never seen before and make it real and compelling and show you what’s fascinating and interesting and cool and also fucked up about it. And I’m going to do that in the context of very real, very flawed, very grounded characters.'”