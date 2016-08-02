What Uber China’s Merger With Didi Means For The Company’s Future

On Monday, Uber China and its biggest rival in the country, ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing agreed to merge, ending a fierce competition between the two companies that was costing them billions of dollars. While Uber has a stranglehold on the market in many other countries, in China it was losing money, reportedly to the tune of $2 billion over the past two years.

With the Didi deal Uber is reportedly seeing an influx of cash from the company. Bloomberg reports that Didi will invest $1 billion in Uber’s global economy, and Uber walks away with a 17.7% stake in Didi, putting it in a better place for expansion in other countries.

Uber has been fighting hard in China, but now it can instead focus its energy on other developing markets, something CEO Travis Kalanick noted in an email he sent to Uber’s staff in China about the merger.

“As an entrepreneur, I’ve learned that being successful is about listening to your head as much as following your heart,” says Kalanick. “Sustainably serving China’s cities, and the riders and drivers who live in them, is only possible with profitability. This merger paves the way for our team and Didi’s to partner on an enormous mission, and it frees up a substantial resources for bold initiatives focused on the future of cities—from self-driving technology to the future of food and logistics.”

Travis Kalanick Photo: Flickr user TechCrunch

Thanks to that fight and the market share it was able to gain, Uber managed to get a decent-size chunk of Didi as part of the deal. So as Didi continues to grow and expand, Uber will be financially stronger as well.

The move also may have a positive impact on Uber’s fight in the U.S. with Lyft. Due to its intense rivalry in China, Didi had formed a number of alliances with some of Uber’s other competitors. In the United States, that came in the form of a $100 million investment in Lyft, and a partnership with the company that allowed customers to use Didi in the U.S. to hail a Lyft and vice versa for Lyft users traveling in China. Didi’s merger with Uber means that Uber is indirectly now an investor in Lyft. Just let that sink in for a minute.

A Lyft spokesperson told CNBC Monday that it will be evaluating its partnership with Didi over the next few weeks. Given that Uber now owns a sizable portion of the company, it might not make sense for the arrangement to continue. That’s potentially bad news for Lyft. If the partnership is discontinued, it also leaves the door open to Uber to pick up where Lyft left off and offer rides in the U.S. for Didi customers as well.