Here’s How You Can Use Your MBA For Good

This summer, Emmanuel Faber, the CEO of dairy giant Danone, dominated the headlines in France when he delivered a powerfully moving commencement address to his alma mater, HEC Paris, a top-rated international business school. The address went viral in France and elsewhere on YouTube, garnering nearly 700,000 views.

I can’t think of a graduation speech so poignant and heartwarming since Steve Jobs’s inspiring commencement address at Stanford in 2005. I believe Faber’s speech has caught on because against the backdrop of the unprecedented inequality that’s fueling the rise of a new breed of economic isolationism (as we saw with the Brexit vote in the U.K.), and the escalating refugee crisis in Europe, it offers a new course for a more inclusive approach to doing business.

Using his personal experience as a preamble, Faber warns that the biggest challenge that business leaders face is social justice. “Without social justice, the economy is dead,” he says. Faber criticizes the “rich and privileged like us” for erecting higher and higher walls, arguing that that is a vain attempt, since nothing will stop those who wish to get a share of the prosperity that we, in advanced economies, take for granted. He also warned that without social justice, there would no climate justice.

If you are a recent MBA, there are many opportunities for you to follow Faber’s advice and contribute to social justice. The straightforward way to do it would be to become a social entrepreneur, and launch a mission-focused tech startup or a small business to tackle important social issues.

The digital revolution–enabled by 3D printers, mobile technology, cloud computing, open-source hardware, and sharing platforms–has made it easier, faster, and cheaper for entrepreneurs to create frugal solutions to major issues in health care, food, energy, mobility, finance, and education. For instance, Darden MBA grad Jerry Nemorin launched LendStreet, a marketplace-lending platform that helps low-income consumers consolidate and lower their debt and rebuild their credit score.

Or you could start a small business and get it certified as B Corp, thus embedding sustainability into the DNA of your company from its very beginning. Kristin Groos Richmond and Kirsten Saenz Tobey, both Berkeley Haas MBA grads, cofounded Revolution Foods with a mission to ignite a healthy food revolution in America by democratizing access to proper nutrition. Today their B Corp provides 1.5 million healthy, affordable, and freshly prepared meals per week in 1,000 schools across the U.S.–especially in low-income communities. The company also offers healthy ready-to-eat meals and snacks available in over 4,000 grocery stores nationwide.

You could also join initiatives such as MBAs Across America and MBAs Without Borders and apply your business skills to revitalize small towns across America and enrich people’s lives in emerging markets.