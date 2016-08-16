These Cramped Gardens Are Designed To Make You Rethink Solitary Confinement

Six feet by nine feet: These are the dimensions of the solitary confinement cell in which the now-deceased Herman Wallace spent 41 consecutive years, for at least 23 hours a day. After being accused of murdering a guard in Louisiana’s state penitentiary in 1972, he lived alone in a tiny cell until 2013, when his conviction for that crime was overturned. He died two days after release. Wallace–along with Albert Woodfox , released earlier this year after nearly 44 years in solitary, and Robert King–was part of the so-called Angola Three , a group of prisoners aligned with the Black Panther party that collectively spent over a century in solitary confinement for the guard’s murder. All of the convictions were eventually overturned.

While mass incarceration has periodically surfaced as a major issue in this year’s election–at around 2.3 million as of 2012, the United States has the largest prison population and the second highest incarceration rate in the world (behind the Seychelles)–the practice of long-term solitary confinement remains relatively unexamined. Now, New Orleans-based artist and activist Jackie Sumell is hoping to use public gardens in the shape of a solitary cell to start a conversation about solitary confinement and America’s prison-industrial complex.

The use of solitary confinement in the United States dates back to 1829, when a failed experiment–based on a Quaker belief that prisoners left alone with a Bible would repent–ended with many inmates going insane or committing suicide. Accurate data on the number of prisoners kept in solitary today are elusive, but could be as high as 80,000 to 100,000 (including juveniles), according to estimates compiled by Solitary Watch, a news and research site devoted to the topic.

Rather than a tool of “last resort,” researchers and activists explain that in today’s prison system, solitary confinement is wielded as a common disciplinary tool, even for nonviolent infractions like possessing contraband or ignoring orders. The practice (sometimes also referred to as “restrictive housing” in the corrections industry) is also sometimes deployed as a means of “protection” from the general jail population. A 2015 report by the Department of Justice found that young inmates and those that lack a high school diploma or identify as LGBT were more likely to be placed in solitary. The same study found that nearly one-third of state and federal prisoners that had spent at least one day in solitary between 2011 and 2012 showed signs of serious psychological distress. In January President Obama issued guidelines, based on Department of Justice recommendations, on reducing the use of restrictive housing to federal and state correctional authorities.

Advocates of prison reform often liken the solitary confinement experience–in which prisoners are kept alone in a six-by-nine cell for 23 hours a day with nothing but a bed and toilet–to torture. Research on the physical and psychological effects of the practice is damning. A recent public health study found that inmates that spent time in solitary were 6.9 times more likely to commit self-harm, and much research has linked the practice to physical and psychological effects ranging from insomnia to anxiety, depression, paranoia, and suicide.

Sumell’s project, called Solitary Gardens, links solitary confinement prisoners to the outside world through community gardens. Inmates working with the artist design the landscape of each plot–which, like the cells, measures six feet by nine feet–while participating school or youth groups maintain the grounds and get some lessons in permaculture in the process.

Each plant bed is stocked with cardboard in the areas where a cell bed or toilet would be, so that plants can only grow in the spaces where a person can move freely. In other areas, the soil is planted with a custom cardboard cutout impregnated with seeds chosen by the designing inmate.