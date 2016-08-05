How “Mr. Robot” Is Going To Reveal The Storytelling Possibilities Of Virtual Reality

“You can look away,” the narrator of the Mr. Robot VR Experience tells you, the viewer, just before things get awkward. And of course, you can look away. You can look anywhere you choose in the entire drab apartment, which should be familiar to viewers of the bracing hit USA show. Up until now, the main feature of virtual reality experiences has always been that you can look away, anywhere you want in 360 miraculously accounted for degrees. What’s revolutionary about this experience, though, is that the story in front of you is so compelling, you don’t want to look away.

Besides, there will be time later to do this again and see what you missed.

The Mr. Robot VR Experience is a 13-minute narrative immersion that debuted at Comic Con last month. Created in collaboration with the VR company Within and production house Here Be Dragons (formerly Vrse), the experience plunges viewers into the world of the show, right alongside mentally unstable computer genius Elliot Alderson and his frequent flashbacks. In fact, it’s uncanny just how much the experience captures that world and its vibe, as many more viewers will be able to attest now that it’s available through the Within app and Google Cardboard. Perhaps the reason the show’s leap to VR is so seamless, though, is that Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail wrote and directed it himself. Welcome to the future of VR storytelling.

Sam Esmail Photo: Mike Coppola , courtesy of USA

Here Be Dragons had been trying out different formats in the VR space for a while. They’d used the technology for New York Times-backed documentaries (The Displaced), musical showcases for bands like Muse (“Revolt”), and for more abstract experimentation (Evolution of Verse). The company had been hoping to move ahead with more of a narrative focus, though, and they were finally able to do so once Esmail approached them about helping bring his vision to life. Given the highly accurate depiction of tech Mr. Robot is famous for, the show’s immense momentum heading into the second season, and both parties’ willingness to try new things, it proved to be an ideal match.

“We’ve wanted to play with performance and evolving traditional dialogue-based scenes into VR for a while now, and this was the perfect collaboration to that end,” says Here Be Dragons cofounder and president Patrick Milling-Smith. “Having such an iconic character who at times gives such an internalized performance being directed by the show’s actual creator meant that everything felt like truth–every moment authentic with real reason.”

The narration here sounds like Mr. Robot narration. The music, courtesy of the hazy, synth-heavy Chromatics, sounds plucked right from the show’s soundtrack. The entrancingly flat affect of Elliot, played by Rami Malek, is intact, along with some of his accoutrements from the show–like that burned CD book we know to be filled with everybody’s private information. It all feels so familiar yet surreal, the pull for following Elliot along on this flashback, his first date with Shayla the dealer, is as strong as on any episode.