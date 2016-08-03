Five Common Mistakes To Avoid When Quitting Your Job

Is there really a way to leave a company without burning a bridge? Of course there is! But many people wind up souring relationships they’ve spent a long time building based on the way they head out the door. Here are five of the subtler (yet all too common) blunders to avoid when it’s time to give your notice.

Say you’ve been working with the same boss for six years in multiple roles. You have a close, even personal relationship. So you think it would be way too curt and abrupt to walk into their office one day and announce, “I’ve decided to leave the company”–right?

Wrong. If you say you’re thinking of leaving, you’re actually giving your boss homework: you’ve just invited them to come up with ways to get you to stay put. And don’t think they won’t try and do just that. If your boss rushes over to the company’s management team, uses political capital to put together an enticing counter-offer, and then you turn it down, your boss will have egg on their face and be very unhappy. You’ve wasted their time and the outcome is still the same: you’re still leaving.

A senior-level manager once recounted to me that he was just too afraid to tell his boss he was leaving. Instead, he said he was “thinking it may be time to make a change. “His boss came back two days later offering a 10% raise, a title promotion, and added flexibility around working from home once a week. When he turned this down, his boss completely flipped out, fired him on the spot, and escorted him out of the building. No further references, bridge burned, three years of work in the can.

Now, this may be an extreme case, but it isn’t unheard of. No matter how good your intentions, it’s always best to rip off the Band-Aid. Be forthright and final. Your boss and colleagues will actually respect you more.

Walking out the door without giving your boss a plan of action on how to get on without you is like leaving the babysitter without instructions for putting your kids to bed. Drafting a transition plan shows that you’re empathetic–you care about the company (specifically your boss) and want to leave a positive legacy. Second, it shows you’re committed to leaving so they won’t try and get you to stay.

Whether your employer chooses to implement your plan or throw it in the trash when you walk out the door is up to them, but it doesn’t hurt to put together a 30-, 60-, or even 90-day plan outlining how you’d make do with your own departure if you were in your supervisor’s shoes. Your plan should include: