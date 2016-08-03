Polar’s New Android Smartwatch Can Train Serious And Novice Athletes

A few weeks ago, some friends of mine convinced me to sign up for a 5k at the end of August. I haven’t run a distance like that in probably seven years, and I never was much of a runner anyway, but I agreed. How hard could running 3.1 miles actually be? Turns out, pretty hard. My training has been, well, embarrassing.

Now a new smartwatch promises to help people like me get their act together while also offering features useful to actual athletes running full marathons. Called the “Polar M600,” the Android Wear watch serves as both fitness tracker and trainer, offering all the features found on traditional smartwatches like the Galaxy Gear and Apple Watch, including running apps and texting capability. Available in black and white, it retails for $329.90 and will be available globally later this year (as will a new red wristband).

The M600 is the creation of the Finnish company Polar, which launched in 1977 and debuted its first commercial heart rate monitor in 1982. While companies like FitBit brought fitness trackers into the mainstream, Polar actually released the first one back in 2007.

“Throughout the years, we’ve grown as a company,” says Marco Suvilaakso, global product director at Polar. “Whereas in the beginning, we started purely just for elite-level athletes, triathletes, and world record-breakers, we’ve reached out to broader groups of customers.”

When talking about the company’s first fitness tracker, he acknowledges that they might have been a bit too far ahead of their time back then.

“We really struggled to turn that into a commercial success, because we were spending a lot of time helping people to understand that activity tracking isn’t the same as a step counter, which was used by senior citizens at that time,” Suvilaakso says. “Nike helped us a great deal when they launched the FuelBand, which totally reset things when it comes to activity tracking.”

All of Polar’s devices up to this point have been made using its own software. The M600 marks not only the company’s first smartwatch, but also the first time Polar has opted to build on an outside operating system.