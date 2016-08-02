Samsung’s New Note 7 Borrows The Galaxy S7’s Curves And Camera

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 5 last year, and this year brings the Galaxy Note 7. Wait. What happened to the Note 6? Samsung skipped from 5 to 7 for good reason. It wanted the new Note’s name to sound like that of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices, which are selling very well this year.

The new Note borrows more than just a model number from the S7 line. Like the S7 Edge, the Note 7 has curved glass at both edges of the large 5.7-inch (QHD Super AMOLED) screen. Samsung believes these edges make the phone seem smaller while delivering the advantage of a larger viewing surface.

Importantly, the new Note gets a new chip set, the same powerful Qualcomm set used in the S7 and S7 Edge. The Note 7 also gets the very same camera used in the S7 line. (And that camera, for my money, is the best smartphone camera on the market today.)

Key specs: The Note 7 runs the Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) operating system, has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, a slot for a Micro USB card, and a large 3,500mAh battery, which can be quickly charged using the USB-C cable. It’s IP68 dust proof and waterproof, and its screen is made of the new Gorilla Glass 5.

The thing that makes a Note a Note is the included pen stylus—designed for people who would rather point and handwrite than tap and type. Over the years the “S Pen” stylus has formed a more natural-feeling interplay with the Note’s screen, making handwriting feel more natural. And handwriting on the Note 7 does seem like an improvement over handwriting on the Note 5. The tip of the Note 7’s pen is smaller at 0.7 millimeter, Samsung says, and the pressure sensitivity of the stylus has been improved to create a “ballpoint pen-like experience.”

On the software side, the Pen gets some new tricks in the Note 7. You can use it to draw a square on top of some web video content and instantly create a GIF from the screen grab. You can hover over text to magnify it, or hover over text you want to translate (the software reads 35 different languages and translates into 71 languages).

In the Note 7 S Pen-related functions for handwriting notes, drawing, or editing memos are gathered in a single app called Samsung Notes.