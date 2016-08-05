A Cord-Cutter’s Guide To Watching The Olympics

The Olympics are more than just the world’s premiere sporting event–they’re big, big media business. Just a few years ago, the closing ceremonies at the London 2012 Olympics attracted a staggering 900 million viewers , with more than 219.4 million Americans tuning into the games at one point or another.

But what if you want to watch the Olympics without paying for cable television? There are options. Although NBC is offering Olympic video through a staggering array of platforms–everything from Snapchat to Twitter–it’s impossible to legally stream major events online for free. Olympic advertising rates for television are a massive revenue generator for the International Olympic Committee, which means that NBC (and other broadcasters worldwide airing the Olympics) have to meet strict standards for what appears on television first.

And the network was fiercely criticized and cursed during the 2014 Winter Olympics by cord-cutters who weren’t able to easily watch their favorite athletes and competitions.

With that said, cord-cutters can find some very easy ways to watch the Olympics without turning to cable or satellite.

NBC is airing the Summer Olympics on broadcast television, which means that crowd-pleasers like track and field, basketball, and swimming can all be viewed on your local NBC and Telemundo affiliates without the need for a cable subscription. High-quality digital antennas can be purchased for under $30 from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers. This is the easiest way, all things considered, to watch the Olympics–and the antenna does come in handy afterwards when you just want to watch television and Hulu is taking forever to buffer.

In the United States, NBC has partnered with Instagram and Facebook, Snapchat, and BuzzFeed to offer video clips from the Olympic Games–a list that conspicuously excludes Google and Twitter.

Facebook will work with NBC Olympics producers to create Facebook Live content during the games that will include interviews with athletes and commentators. Highlights from the games will be turned into short-form videos for both Instagram and Facebook as well. In a bid to attract casual viewers, there’s also a daily general video offered on both platforms.