HBO’s “Insecure” Promises More Adventures Of An Awkward Black Girl

WHO: The show stars Issa Rae, who became the sort of YouTube sensation who lands her own HBO show thanks to her web series Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl. The show is produced by The Nightly Show‘s Larry Wilmore, and Rae is joined in the cast by Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, and Lisa Joyce.

WHY WE CARE: Girls is getting pretty long in the tooth, and it’s encouraging that HBO is looking to continue its success with comedy series created by and starring young women with Insecure–at the very least, voices like Issa Rae’s have rarely had the sort of stage that she’s getting here. She’s the third ever black woman to create and star in her own show, after Sherri Shepherd and Wanda Sykes, and the first to do so for premium cable.

The fact that Rae’s Awkward Black Girl was so funny and insightful only gives us more reason to be excited–and the teaser showcases that awkward humor is still definitely going to be a part of the deal here. HBO’s got a lot of new shows launching right now–in addition to Insecure, there’s Sarah Jessica Parker’s Divorce (which premieres the same night), the just-debuted Vice Principals and The Night Of, and the forthcoming Westworld. Most of those shows pack a little more star power than Insecure, which could give Rae the chance to be the breakout hit of the bunch.