This Catchy, Happy Kids Song Is Actually An Anti-Child Abuse PSA

WHAT: A happy-go-lucky, four-minute animated music video by Aardman Animation that’s actually an anti-sexual abuse PSA for the U.K.’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

WHO: NSPCC, Aardman Animation, Adelphoi Music

WHY WE CARE: As the best PSAs have taught us, there are plenty of different ways to get across an important message, raise awareness of an issue, and have that information stick in people’s memories. Here, Aardman–the studio behind Wallace and Gromit, among many other animated hits–takes the cheerful route of a catchy song to address a decidedly less-than cheery topic.

Pantosaurus sings us through all the steps to take if someone inappropriate asks to see or tries to touch anyone’s private parts, but does it in a way that uses positive encouragement of open communication, as opposed to instilling fear of what might happen.