Solving Urban Traffic Problems Is Simple: Fewer Cars

If you talk to people who’ve come from the provinces and backwaters to the big city, there’s one thing they all complain about: the transportation.

This story is the first of a series of 10 articles from Apolitical–an international platform for innovators in the public service and all those who care about effective government–about the best urban innovations around the world. Stay tuned in two weeks for the next installment, on density.

Whether it’s continuously starting and stopping your car in the concertina motion of heavy traffic or standing pressed into a stinky armpit on the subway, moving around the city can be maddening. Every morning, for example, it takes me an hour of hassle and harassment to travel five miles, a distance that in the countryside is known as a five-minute drive.

There’s almost no better metaphor for the problem that cities cause: because so many of us all want to move around at the same time, we all get in each other’s way and go nowhere. As popular wisdom puts it, you’re not in traffic, you are traffic.

So, since we are not ants that organize themselves into neat lines for the good of the collective, how do we build a transport system that is fast, clean, quiet, and fair?

One solution is to move traffic upwards, building tech that allows them to layer it vertically. The coolest of these is the “straddling bus” being tested in Changzhou, China. Supported by parallel stilts, it spans two traffic lanes and drives along with cars passing underneath. It can carry 1,400 passengers and, as a treat for the drivers passing beneath, it’s underbelly looks like the sky.

Meanwhile, Mexico City, which has the second-worst traffic in the world (after Istanbul) is testing a kind of elevated monorail hung with pod-shaped gondolas. Although they’re not quick, they’re still twice as fast as the traffic, which travels at an average five miles per hour, about the same as a horse-drawn carriage.

But adding layers only postpones the problem. Who today believes that the way to solve congestion is to build more motorways? What we actually need is less traffic. A double-decker bus that carries 80 passengers takes up as much road space as two or three cars. Assuming everyone’s commuting alone, that’s a space savings of 96%.