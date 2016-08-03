“Equity” Finally Puts The Women Of Wall Street Front And Center

“I’ve never been involved in anything that was led by so many women. I knew right away it was something special,” says actress Anna Gunn, the star of the financial thriller Equity. The Breaking Bad alum plays an investment banker who isn’t shy about her quest for power and respect, or her love of money, in the first-ever Wall Street film that places females who work in the world of finance front and center and deals with the challenges they face in a male-dominated industry.

Two of Gunn’s costars–Sarah Megan Thomas and Alysia Reiner–produced Equity, and they gave other women major roles behind the scenes, hiring Amy Fox to write the film and Meera Menon to direct. It’s sad to have to ask, but how did Thomas and Reiner get this female-centric film made when Hollywood clearly has zero interest in depicting women who hold powerful jobs on Wall Street? The answer: They did it with the help of dozens of Wall Street women, including Candy Straight, a former investment banker, and Barbara Byrne, vice chairman of investment banking at Barclays, who were among the film’s funders and also shared the personal stories that shaped Equity‘s narrative.

The inspiration to make Equity started with a simple realization that Thomas had. Living in New York City, she has female friends who work on Wall Street, and a few years ago, it dawned on her that she had never seen a movie that featured the women who actually work in finance. “It’s always that token woman in the background. We’ve never seen that world from the perspective of the people that I know,” Thomas says.

Thomas, who produced and starred as a competitive rower in the 2012 film Backwards, was determined to break new ground in the Wall Street film genre. “As a filmmaker, I want to do things that feature strong women in front of and behind the camera but also tell stories you haven’t seen before,” she says. That said, she knew producing the kind of film she wanted to make was going to be a challenge, and she wanted a producing partner, so she approached her good friend Alysia Reiner, best known for playing prison administrator Natalie “Fig” Figueroa on Orange Is the New Black. Reiner, who had produced a dramatic short called Speed Grieving and been an associate producer on Backwards, was initially hesitant. “My first film was a movie about grief and loss, and I tend to only want to tell stories about deep things that touch my heart because I know how much effort it takes to produce something,” Reiner says.

After she and Thomas talked to women who work in the financial sector about their experiences, Reiner was all in. “Hearing their stories about the inequities and the way women were talked to, the way they were treated, the glass ceiling–that broke my heart,” Reiner says, “and I said, ‘What if we can make this super entertaining thriller that also makes a difference and talks about these things?'”

And that’s exactly what they did.

In Equity, Gunn’s Naomi Bishop is a driven, talented investment banker who has passed on marriage and kids to focus on her career. She is amazingly good at what she does. Her specialty is Silicon Valley startups, and she has led a string of successful IPOs, but after her most recent IPO bombs, her boss (Lee Tergesen) denies her a promotion and chastises her for rubbing people the wrong way when she is just doing her job the way any male colleague would.