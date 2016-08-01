Meet Wild Turkey’s New Creative Director: Matthew McConaughey

WHO: Wild Turkey, JWT

WHY WE CARE: The McConaissance has been happening for long enough now in TV and film that it’s a bit of a stretch to keep referring to it as such. But when it comes to brand work, this is just the second high-profile, spokesperson-style commercial relationship the Oscar-winning actor has done, after his successful–if unintentionally hilarious–run with Lincoln Motor Company. And here in Kentucky, as with the car brand, McConaughey has taken things beyond the typical celebrity endorsement.

This first short film is an intro of sorts, with McConaughey telling us he’s taking on creative director duties for the bourbon brand’s new campaign, then letting us tail along as he does his research with three generations of Wild Turkey’s distilling family, the Russells.

It’s certainly less philosophical than watching a bull in the middle of the road, but it’s a fun start to what should be an interesting ride once the campaign launches in September.