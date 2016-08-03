The Best Way To Deliver Bad News To Employees

No one likes bad news–neither the giver nor the receiver–but there is a way to make it a little easier on everyone involved. While words matter, your tone has a bigger influence on the way the information is received, according to a new study from Saarland University in Germany.

Researchers reviewed 400,000 employment tribunal cases, half of which were layoff-related, and found that employees were far more likely to react in a confrontational manner when managers used an aggressive tone instead of taking time to explain the situation and its underlying causes.

To explore their findings, psychologists from the school conducted role-playing experiments. One group received training in how to communicate using language that focused on fairness and facts about why the termination took place, while the second group received no training. Researchers discovered that employees were more accepting of the news delivered by managers who had received training.

In a second study, researchers measured the importance of facts versus fairness in delivering bad news. Members of one group received training in both factual correctness and fairness, while a second group was trained only to be factually correct.

Employees whose supervisors were only trained to correctly convey facts when delivering bad news were just as dissatisfied as those whose managers had received no training at all. “We found that it is actually fairness that is critical to how the layoff interview is judged,” writes lead author Manuela Richter.

Fairness includes transparency and respect, according to industrial and organizational psychology professor Cornelius König, who led the experiments. For example, managers can explain to employees that the loss of their job was due to economic difficulties and not performance, and that the company was forced to lay off some of its staff.

A survey by Businessolver, a provider of benefits administration technology, found that while 60% of CEOs view their organization as empathetic, only one in four employees does. Employees said verbally acknowledging that you are listening, maintaining eye contact, showing emotion, and asking questions were the top four ways leaders could convey empathy.