Pantone’s Addictive New App Turns The World Into A Prismatic Palette

From its humble roots as a printing company in suburban New Jersey to becoming the definitive language of color , Pantone has transformed into a global design force. But when your core consumers are print designers and the world is becoming increasingly digital, you look for new ways to sustain your grip on the industry. With the launch of Pantone Studio , a new iOS app, the company is offering a glimpse into its next ambition: becoming a software developer.

While Pantone has created apps before–like the MyPantone app launched in 2009–the company is hoping this new product will become an indispensable tool for designers who may never have to pick up one of its famous chip books or color forecasting trend guides.

“In our [market] research, we saw that designers are using mobile tools and they want their phone to be a platform for design and a hub for gathering inspiration,” says Ron Potesky, senior vice president of Pantone. “If we’re not mobile, we’re not Pantone in 10 years. It’s a must for us to be important and valuable to designers.”

The Pantone Studio app aims to put everything the company is known for in your pocket. There are color guides with thousands of hues. A section of the app is dedicated to research, articles, and trend reports from experts at the Pantone Color Institute. But one of the most valuable features is the color picker, which is a more robust version of the MyPantone app’s core offering: It essentially turns your phone into an eyedropper tool that dissects images and tells you their color composition.

It’s a way to interpret the world around you through color as opposed to form.

Spot the perfect shade of pink in the wild? Snap a photo and use the app to tell you the RGB, CMYK, and Hex breakdown. If you link the app to Adobe creative Cloud–another one of the functionalities–you can send the precise information to your computer so you have it at the ready for a design project. If you’re not certain exactly how to use the color, the app tells you different color harmonies to help you build a palette. Love the mixtures of hues in a certain image? The tool will make a palette based on the colors that appear in it.

Another feature, targeted to fashion designers and those who work with textiles, lets you look as a fabric swatch and move it around to see how the color and texture changes as if it were a 3D swatch.