“X-Men: Appropriation”: The Case For Better Comic Book Artist/Film Studio Relations

Veteran comic illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz was accustomed to seeing his works-for-hire reused without compensation. But a Hollywood studio using his image for publicity purposes without credit, notification, or a cross-promotional offering was the last straw.

For a San Diego Comic-Con campaign, 20th Century Fox adapted Sienkiewicz’s 1983 image from Marvel’s Dazzler No. 29 into an album cover for a Taylor Swift song giveaway for attendees preordering an X-Men: Apocalypse digital release, which comes out in fall. (The promotion nodded to its use as an album cover in a scene that, ironically, never made the final cut, but that star Sophie Turner teased on Twitter.)

Sienkiewicz–known for New Mutants, Elecktra: Assassin, and his graphic novel Stray Toasters–only learned of the promotion when fans recognizing his work approached his booth for signatures. That’s when he became irate.

Sienkiewicz vented his anger on Facebook and Twitter, prompting several articles in the comic and entertainment industry press.

“I received no prior notification (a common courtesy), no thank you (ditto), no written credit . . . on the piece or in connection with the premium, absolutely no compensation, and no comp copies of the album,” he wrote. “Do I have the right [to] expect decent treatment and some kind of . . . acknowledgment?”

Marvel’s Dazzler No. 29

Here, he tells Co.Create that his outburst was less about complaining than highlighting the lack of credit he and many comic creators get from the studios. For example, Newsarama noted that X-Men: Apocalypse failed to credit Louise Simonson, the Apocalypse character cocreator (with Jackson Guice), who told New York Magazine she also wasn’t invited to an advance screening of the film’s May release.

Bill Sienkiewicz

Sienkiewicz adds that such oversights often lead to missed marketing opportunities for artist-studio partnerships that could make money, increase movie buzz, and foster goodwill among fans frustrated with film interpretations of their favorite comics.