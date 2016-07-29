When Your Hobby Transforms Into a Career: Advanced.style

Photographer Ari Seth Cohen’s website, Advanced.style , was inspired by two strong women in his life: his paternal grandmother, Helen, who was often mistaken for a movie star, and his maternal grandmother, Bluma, who taught him about art and fashion.

Taking a cue from Helen and Bluma, Cohen’s site features an almost daily digital parade of stylish seniors from around the globe—people like Pattie Gerrie of San Francisco, who sports hot pink-rimmed glasses and a peacock feather skirt, and Colleen Heidemann, who rocks a black sequined jumpsuit in the streets of New York City.

Advanced.style focuses on fashion plates of a certain age—mostly women, and a few men, who despite being in their 70s, 80s or 90s don’t just “wear nice clothes,” but go several steps further by choosing bold colors and tailored cuts. These are people who use clothing to express a universally sought-after, but rarely achieved, state of being—the state of confidence—and in so doing offer an inspiration to all.

“As a young person, our ideas on aging often aren’t informed by such vibrancy, experience, and wisdom,” says Cohen.

Cohen launched Advanced Style in 2008 after moving from the west coast to New York City, where well-dressed people turn almost every corner. At first, his photography was mainly a hobby. He didn’t even own his own camera. “I borrowed my roommate’s camera,” says Cohen. “I just started walking the streets, shooting pictures of these people.”

Soon, Cohen was posting his photos on Blogspot. “I wasn’t expecting it to go anywhere, but it was a great free platform and there wasn’t any risk,” remembers Cohen.

His photo collection grew, dozens of new images a day, each representing a unique, eye-grabbing surprise—like big patterned prints artfully mixed with even bigger patterned prints, and accessories such as hats and jewelry with unexpected shapes and proportions.