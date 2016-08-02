These Are The 50 Best Places To Interview For A Job This Year

If you think the best places to work are also the best places to interview at, you’re sorely mistaken.

Glassdoor, the employer review website that publishes an annual list of the U.S.’s top companies, recently released a list of the 50 best places to interview, and there is very little overlap between the two.

In fact, you’d have to scroll all the way down to the 42nd best place to work, Southwest Airlines, to find a company that made both lists (the airline was ranked as the seventh best place to interview).

Topping the list of companies that provide the best candidate experience is Cleveland-based paint company Sherwin-Williams, followed by Chicago-based accounting network Grant Thornton LLP in second and Peoria, Illinois-based construction equipment company Caterpillar Inc. in third.

The Top Five Best Places to Interview in 2016 in the U.S.

1. Sherwin-Williams: 88% interview score

2. Grant Thornton: 87% interview score

3. Caterpillar: 86% interview score

4. BNY Mellon: 85% interview score

5. J. Crew: 85% interview score

Rounding out the top 10 are BNY Mellon, J. Crew, H&R Block, Southwest Airlines, Ernst & Young, Walt Disney Company, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Companies on this list have a few things in common,” says Lisa Holden, Glassdoor’s employer engagement manager. “We see a lot of feedback pointing to informative interviewers, consistency across locations and transparency throughout the process.”

The list was based on more than 300,000 interview reviews submitted through the website over the past 12 months, collecting feedback from candidates on the overall interview experience, the questions asked, and their level of difficulty. In order to be considered, companies had to receive at least 100 ratings, have at least 1,000 employees, and receive an average positive review experience score higher than 82%.