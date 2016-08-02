How The Most Emotionally Intelligent People Make Great First Impressions

We’ve all been told ad nauseam how how important first impressions are–how it takes just a fraction of a second for others to form opinions about us. Not only have Princeton psychologists estimated that we form impressions of strangers based on their faces within just a tenth of a second, they discovered that longer exposures don’t significantly alter those initial assessments (even though our confidence in those judgments may strengthen when we’re given more time). And we also know that negative first impressions are difficult to overcome.

This is yet another one of those areas where emotional intelligence can come in handy. But while highly emotionally intelligent people may have a leg up when it comes to making a great first impression, that’s not thanks to some ineffable power they’re endowed with. It comes down to a few key behaviors and traits you can practice over time. Here are five of them.

Those with high emotional intelligence hold a genuine interest in others and imagine how they’ll think and feel when they first meet. When you’ve got an event on the calendar where you expect to meet new people, give it some forethought. And as you do, imagine all the details–how to dress, the location and context, and what you may be able to do to make the other person (or people) feel comfortable. This may sound fussy, but it can help that introduction go smoothly.

Nothing turns off someone you first meet more than a ringing cell phone, poor eye contact, or haphazard listening. Emotionally intelligent people are fully present, and they push aside any distractions that may get in the way of offering their full attention to somebody new.

You need to have a baseline of expectations in order to be able to block out any unexpected distractions.

This can also come down, to some extent, to planning. As far as it’s in your power, try and pick a good location (consider noise level) and consider both your and the other person’s intention and outcome of the introduction. That can be indistinct or merely social at first, and that’s fine–just give it some thought. you need to have a baseline of expectations in order to be able to block out any unexpected distractions.

Being aware of themselves helps emotionally intelligent people stand back, look at themselves, and focus on how they’ll be perceived by others. This helps them approach others with a smile, a warm welcoming look, and a firm handshake (or, if it’s appropriate, a sincere hug).

People with high emotional intelligence are aware of body language–theirs and others–and use this knowledge to indicate (with their bodies) they’re open to what the other person has to say. What’s more, they know this can be even more important than the words they use–that the person they’re meeting will be making subconscious judgments about them based on the messages their own bodies send.