How To Show Recruiters You’re Doing More Than Your Job Title Suggests

Job titles are supposed to capture the essence of how you spend your day, but sometimes that shorthand, well, falls short. Perhaps your company has some quirks in how they assign titles –the SVP of Awesome does what, exactly?–that don’t translate well to the outside world. Or you’re leading a team of people–a manager by any industry’s standards–but nobody would know it if they were to go by what’s printed on your business card. This is much more than a bummer; it’s straight-up problematic.

Having more responsibility than would normally be associated with your title can pose a challenge when you start job hunting, especially if your goal is to move up the ladder. But there are ways to work around that inaccurate or confusing title on your resume and cover letter and during the job interview. These tips can help you show potential employers what you really do–and what you can do for them–at each step of the job-seeking process.

Let’s be clear on one thing: Don’t lie about your title on your application. Be honest. You can offer clarification on your resume, which should aim to emphasize your skills more than anything else. This is one of those cases where a functional resume rather than a chronological one can be useful, says Tammy Kabell, founder and CEO of Kansas City, Missouri–based Career Resume Consulting.

“If your title is senior engineer, but you’ve taken on the responsibilities of running the department, write ‘head of engineering department’ next to your title.”

With a chronological resume, the reader sees your name, job title, company, and tenure before even getting to your responsibilities. A functional resume, on the other hand, is skills-based and lets you tell a story in the summary at the top of the page, then lists your responsibilities and what you’ve done, all before citing your job title.

Another option is to put a secondary title in parentheses next to your title. “If your title is senior engineer, but you’ve taken on the responsibilities of running the department,” Kabell says, “write ‘head of engineering department’ next to your title.”

You don’t have to be leading a team to take advantage of this strategy. Even someone with an entry-level title, say “sales associate,” may actually be doing much more, such as bookkeeping, inventory control, and scheduling, says Grant Cooper, founder and president of Strategic Resumes in New Orleans. He had a client serving in that role, so she added “acting store manager” next to her title after getting approval from her boss.

Here’s your chance to tell the real story behind your job title. Use your cover letter to expand on your resume and show that you have the skills required in the job description you’re applying for, says Kelly Meerbott, a leadership coach and principal of You: Loud & Clear in Philadelphia. “Be proud of what you’ve done, and say that even though your title wasn’t ‘sales trainer,’ you trained half the staff,” she says. Make it clear that you’re a go-getter who takes on new tasks, regardless of what role you’re in.