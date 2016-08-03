Rejuvenative Innovation Is The Key To Building A Flourishing Future

“Different outcomes require different means.” This truism is at the heart of the sustainability challenge. Can we solve the problems of tomorrow with the tools of today?

The future will need to feature new ways of conceiving of the point and purpose of enterprise and economics.

What new approaches, mechanisms, and technologies are required and will evolve in responses to the challenges of resource scarcity, consumption pressure, biodiversity loss, and the emerging cracks in our current economic and market systems?

At its heart, sustainability is about innovation–of our ways of understanding and responding to the world, of organizing ourselves, in the invention, development, and deployment of new technologies, and also, perhaps most crucially, in our systems of production and distribution. While the future may well see a flowering of wondrous sustainable technologies, it will also need to feature new ways of conceiving of the point and purpose of enterprise and economics. We call this “rejuvenative innovation.”

At the levels of manufacture and production, this innovation is called rejuvenative technology and rejuvenative enterprise: technologies and initiatives whose impacts innately add to the quality and quantity of life on this planet.

Many of the seeds of a sustainable future already exist. And while new ideas will undoubtedly be required, many of the techniques, concepts, and technologies we need are potentially available for use–if we can prioritize, develop, and value their contribution to a successful future on a physically constrained, populous planet.

Rejuvenation of our technology must be accompanied by a rejuvenation in our approach to economics and value. A key element of this is the idea of valuing abundance rather than focusing our conceptions of value upon scarcity.

Basing price on abundance seems to be a more valuable and sustainable approach for capitalism.

Where price is based upon scarcity, it will always be more valuable to pursue ever scarcer supplies of a given resource, because the price of that resource will be driven higher and higher by the conventional laws of supply and demand.