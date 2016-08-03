Is Multitasking Bad For You Or Not?

Maybe you answer email while listening to a conference call or toggle back and forth between posting on social media and working on a report. In one way or another, most of us multitask.

But the jury seems to be out on whether multitasking has productivity benefits or if it just causes us to lose focus and diminishes work quality. A 2012 study published in Psychonomic Bulletin & Review found that people who frequently consumed multiple types of media—searching online, listening to music, posting on social media, watching videos, etc.—were better able than light multitaskers at completing a computer-based search challenge that included sound.

It’s important to be clear about the working definition of multitasking to understand the results.

Sandra Bond Chapman, founder and chief director of the Center for Brain Health at The University of Texas at Dallas, isn’t convinced. She says multitasking is detrimental when you’re trying to do two cognitively demanding tasks at the same time.

“[The media multitasking study] shows that certain senses may be heightened as a result of multitasking. However, I would caution that though visual scanning responses may be heightened, it may come at a cost of deeper-level thinking and the effects will not be lasting,” she says.

But does that always matter? “If multitasking had a Facebook profile, its relationship status would say ‘It’s complicated,’” says Corbin Cunningham, a graduate research fellow at Johns Hopkins University. Despite the research done on the matter, understanding whether multitasking is “good” or “bad” requires cutting through some of the hype.

When researchers study multitasking, their studies may be measuring wildly varied tasks. For example, one studythat generated “multitasking is good for you” headlines actually studied people with Parkinson’s Disease who were using exercise bikes while completing cognitive tasks. The study found that combining exercise with those tasks actually had a positive effect on cognitive performance.

While he hadn’t reviewed the study, Charles Folk, director of Villanova University’s Cognitive Science Program, said that result could be due to increased blood flow to the brain, rather than the benefits of multitasking.