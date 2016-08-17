Power, Ambition, And Hillary: A Q&A With The Director Of The Thriller “Equity”

“There’s an idea that you have to work twice as hard to get half as far,” says filmmaker Meera Menon. She’s talking about women in the workplace, which is the central idea to Equity, the thriller she directed about a Wall Street investment banker named Naomi (played by Anna Gunn) navigating the hyper-competitive, male-dominated world of high-stakes finance. Though Naomi is confident and successful, she is passed over for a promotion, even as she takes the reins of a buzzy tech IPO. Her boss (a man) tells her that she is off-putting to clients. She runs afoul of a former friend (Alysia Reiner) who’s investigating white-collar crime. And a vicious double-cross threatens to end her career and land her in prison.

Meera Menon

The rare movie to offer a female perspective on Wall Street, Equity was also written, produced, and financed by women—which is at least part of what interested Menon, a USC film-school grad whose debut feature, Farah Goes Bang, won the Tribeca Film Festival’s inaugural Nora Ephron prize in 2013. Equity premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January to strong reviews and is now in theaters. We recently spoke with Menon about the movie, her career, and her own encounters with bias in the film world.

How did you come on board to direct Equity?

I made a tiny feature right out of film school [Farah Goes Bang] and went around to festivals with it. I met a filmmaker named Mark Stolaroff, who runs classes he calls No-Budget Film School. Mark introduced me to Alysia and Sarah [Megan Thomas, one of the film’s producers], who were looking for a female director. I read the script, loved the writing, and instantly responded to it. Naomi was a kind of female protagonist I hadn’t seen before. She was challenging, empowering, complicated, flawed, strong. She was like Don Draper: mysterious, enigmatic, and smart, with a charisma and darkness to her you don’t see in female characters very often.

Gunn and Lee Tergesen in Equity

The film is partly a contest of wills between a driven, capable woman who struggles to be “likable,” and a wrongdoing man (played by James Purefoy) who seems to get away with anything. Do you look at your own movie differently now, in the context of our presidential election?

There was an article in Bustle about why Anna Gunn in Equity is like Hillary Clinton. It’s something we’re talking a lot about in the Q and A’s [after screenings]. A lot of the issues [in Clinton’s candidacy] are explored in this film. For Naomi, there’s the issue of her likability, the issue of perception. Her boss tells her she’s not getting promoted because she’s rubbing people the wrong way, and it’s a maddening statement she spends the rest of the movie trying to parse out. These questions of a woman in a position of authority and leadership are strikingly relevant right now.

As a female director, have you ever felt your power challenged?