Why Cheating In Sports Is So Different Than Cheating In Business And Politics

The Summer Olympics are set to start in Rio next week, and one of the many, many factors dampening some of the Games’ luster this year is the doping scandal that’s plagued the Russian team. There’s no doubt that Russia has ample company when it comes to the use of performance-enhancing drugs, but the country’s track and field team was determined to have violated protocol so egregiously that it’s been barred from competing . Meanwhile, other Russian teams and athletes will be allowed to compete on a case-by-case basis.

We talk about cheating in so many spheres of life–from sports to business to politics. But cheating in sports is different, and the reason why goes back to a fundamental principle of psychology that few of us pause to acknowledge–even while we’re in the middle of decrying cheaters.

There’s no logical reason why a basketball player in possession of the ball has to dribble it in order to move, or why that player can’t resume dribbling after stopping. That is simply a constraint of the game. In every sport, players operate under certain constraints and try to test the limits of human performance within them.

Any cheating scandal in sports–whether it’s runners doping, corked bats, or deflated footballs–is an attempt to soften the constraints of the game in order for one player or team to gain an upper hand. In sports, cheating is all about an unfair competitive advantage, and it’s policed in order to maintain the integrity of the game so that everyone operates under the same set of rules.

Unfortunately, we often treat other areas of life as though they’re games, too. Companies look for loopholes in the law to avoid paying taxes, pay their employees as little as possible, and minimize safety features in their products. Here’s the thing, though: The laws and regulations in these cases are not primarily about satisfying a set of constraints that create a level playing field. Life is not a sport.

Most of the rules that government and society puts in place are designed for anything but arbitrary reasons. They’re meant to protect the long-term interests of the society from the short-term desires of individuals and groups. And in pursuing that mission, our institutions are constantly fighting against the current of human psychology.

The human brain is wired to prefer things that are desirable in the short term, even if they have negative long-term consequences, over things that prove desirable only over the long term. That’s why people overeat, smoke, and drink excessively despite the long-term dangers of those behaviors. People also overspend in the short term rather than saving for the future.