Here’s What You Need To Negotiate At Each Stage Of Your Career

If you’re looking for ways to advance your career, you’ll find lots of well-informed people telling you to change, grow, and learn new things. That isn’t bad advice. It’s been argued that the job skills you need , the types of people in your network , and even the ways you use social media all have to evolve depending on the stage of your career and the one you’re trying to reach.

But there’s one skill that remains pretty constant: negotiation. From the very first job offer you’re made until the last one you accept before retiring, much of your career hinges on how well you can bargain with employers. But a lot depends, too, on what you’re bargaining for. And that may need to change over time. Here’s how.

“Always ask for more money, at every level, in every job,” career coach Karen James Chopra urges, “more gently or more aggressively, depending–but you should always push to get more on the table.” Because it “sets the baseline,” though Chopra says that it’s especially important in your early years.

“Always ask for more money, at every level, in every job.”

This is something that’s drilled into new grads from the start, which may help explain why we tend to stay so laser-focused on negotiating compensation throughout our careers. But according to Chopra, there are other things worth paying attention to–and they’re things you can get even at entry level.

Many newcomers to the job market are glad just to have a decent gig, even if duties include a lot of grunt work. But you may have more flexibility here than you think, says Chopra. “Instead of taking the job and hoping it gives you the experiences you want, be proactive about the things you’re hoping to get.” Even entry- and associate-level job descriptions aren’t set in stone.

Before accepting an offer, Chopra suggests asking the hiring manager if there’s any possibility of you taking on responsibilities that may not have been advertised. Usually you’ll find that there is.

Around mid-career, you may have more leverage as a result of your experience. But you may also have a different personal life than you did in your 20s, and work-life issues might matter more, especially if you’ve got a family.