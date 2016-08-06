Vintner’s Daughter Joins The Movement To Create Toxin-Free Skincare

When she was young, she struggled with acne and dark spots; as she entered her thirties, those issues were aggravated by the onset of wrinkles. She has spent most of her life slathering onto her skin layers of chemical-laden creams chock-full of ingredients like benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid.

The idea of formulating her own product came to her when she was pregnant. As she thought about the baby growing in her womb, she became obsessed with the toxins in her home. She purchased pesticide-free vegetables at her local farmer’s market. She sprayed surfaces with nontoxic cleaning products. After her child was born, she wrapped the little one in organic cotton swaddles.

But when it came to her skin, she discovered that many all-natural products on the market were not powerful enough for her. “The natural beauty industry seemed to be full of rainbows and unicorns,” she says. “I needed products that would really address my issues.”

Frustrated by her options, she decided to take a stab at creating her own serum. This wasn’t such a crazy idea. Her family had long been in the business of making a natural product of their own: wine. Gargiulo was raised at her father’s Napa Valley vineyard and had grown up observing the slow, laborious winemaking process. It involved carefully selecting the quality of grapes, waiting for the right time to harvest the crop, then fermenting the fruit for months—sometimes years—to ensure the end result had the right qualities.

She used these lessons to launch Vintner’s Daughter. “Much of the beauty industry, probably inspired by fashion, is about creating new products fast,” she says. “That’s literally impossible to do in fine winemaking.”

“The natural beauty industry seemed to be full of rainbows and unicorns. I needed products that would really address my issues.”

Vintner’s Daughter only makes one product, the Active Botanical Serum, which is composed of 22 botanical and essential oils designed to target signs of aging, discoloration, and pimples. She spent two years perfecting it with a formulator with 25 years of experience in the beauty industry and a lab of experts in the field of natural ingredients. (Gargiulo declined to give the names of the formulator or the lab.) Together, they created a serum that does not contain parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, or other harsh chemicals. There are no fillers, extracts, or powders—only whole plants and their essential oils. While many natural beauty products have one active ingredient, such as a key vitamin or a plant extract, Vintner’s Daughter benefits from a wider range of potent elements. “We use nutrient-dense plants,” Gargiulo says. “Each of the ingredients that we use have more than one correctional activity.” The product went on sale in 2014; crucially, it seems to work. Gargiulo says it has cleared up her skin, and reviewers at Into the Gloss and Vogue have given it top marks.